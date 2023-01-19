Emma Roberts talks on working with Richard Gere: 'I loved him in ‘Runaway Bride’

File Footage

Emma Roberts at the exclusive screening of her upcoming movie expressed her feelings on working with Richard Gere.



Robert said it “just made so much sense” that Richard Gere would play her father in the upcoming rom-com Maybe I Do.



While talking to Page Six exclusively on Tuesday the actress 31 said, "I loved him in 'Runaway Bride' and 'Pretty Woman'" mentioning two rom-com classics that also happen to star her aunt, Julia Roberts.

"Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt," she continued, "so to get to work with him felt like full circle."

The upcoming rom-com May be I do also stars Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy and Diane Keaton, who plays Roberts’ mom.

Also in attendance at the chic screening at the Crosby Street Hotel included Gere — who made it a date night with wife Alejandra Silva — Sarandon, “Mad Men” alum John Slattery, Padma Lakshmi, Kathleen Turner and Paulina Porizkova.

Maybe I Do is set to release in theaters on Friday, Jan. 27.