Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s ‘different lifestyles’ bringing about split: Insider

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly leading very different lives, with varying lifestyles, and sources believe, this has caused them to ‘take a break’.
This insight has been brought forward by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.
Per their findings, “The two have had an up and down relationship and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good.”
At this point in life, “Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue.”
While “Kylie doesn't go out too much,” with two kids, “Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends.”
“The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”
Athiya and KL Rahul first met in 2019 through a common friend
Rihanna is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans at her Super Bowl Halftime show, source
Shah Rukh also praises John Abraham's character in 'Pathaan'
Dolly Parton added that she and Billy Ray Cyrus are still close and he and Miley are 'family'
Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason behind transforming into a ‘British chav’ in her latest Tik Tok
Sarah Michelle Gellar likely to remain silent over toxic environment of Buffy the Vampire Slayer set