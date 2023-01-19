Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s ‘different lifestyles’ bringing about split: Insider

File Footage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly leading very different lives, with varying lifestyles, and sources believe, this has caused them to ‘take a break’.



This insight has been brought forward by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

Per their findings, “The two have had an up and down relationship and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good.”

At this point in life, “Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue.”

While “Kylie doesn't go out too much,” with two kids, “Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends.”

“The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”