Naomi Campbell pays tribute to her late godson Harry Brant: 'Your godmother misses you'

Naomi Campbell paid tribute to her late godson Harry Brant on his two-year death anniversary.

Marking two years of his passing, Naomi Campbell honoured the son of friend and fellow runway star, Stephanie Seymour, on January 17, 2023.

As per Enews, Naomi shared a throwback picture of Harry giving her a peck on the cheek and wrote, "My beautiful Godson Harry, I think of you today your bright smile amazing intellectual mind and your natural flare of style it's been 2 years..May you be in eternal Peace and know that your godmother misses you."

Harry, who was the son of magazine publisher Peter Brant, passed away at the age of 24, in January 2021.

The family told The New York Times that he died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

They shared, "We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease, He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."







