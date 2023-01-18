Prince William snubs Harry as he beams with joy while praising Kate Middleton

Prince William seemingly shunned his younger brother Prince Harry as he spent time with children at Together as One headquarters in Berkshire on Tuesday.



The Prince of Wales showered praise on her wife Kate Middleton, saying she is a 'very good' cook and he can make a 'mean steak' as he took part in a cooking class for young carers.



William, whose family rift with Harry and Meghan is wider than ever following his brother’s score-settling memoir, beamed with joy while showing his cooking skills apparently shrugging off the Duke and his allegations.

Together as One was founded in the late 1990s in response to several incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in the Berkshire town. Originally named Aik Saath, meaning Together As One. The charity has evolved to work with all young people, regardless of their faith or background.



William took part in charity's Global Grub cooking programme, which teaches young carers how to cook nutritious meals amid the cost of living crisis. The future king was briefed about how the charity has spearheaded projects with an emphasis on mental health and tackling bullying, knife crime and racism.

