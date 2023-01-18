Kate Middleton, William’s ‘grave mistake’ put on blast amid ‘Spare’ fallout

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s are said to have made a ‘grave mistake’ by skipping Greek King Constantine’s funeral earlier this week, with a royal expert noting how their presence could’ve been a redeeming factor amid the fallout from Prince Harry’s Spare.



Writing for News AU, expert Daniela Elser noted that there were 'five Kings, eight Queens, nine Princes, 13 Princesses, one Empress, one Grand Duke, a Grand Duchess and the Margrave and Margravine' in attendance for the sombre occasion in Athens.

“But look at the photos and there is something very obviously missing, or should that be someone, namely the late King’s own godson Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales,” Elser then said.

She then stated: “For William and Kate their Greek no-show was a big mistake. Huge.”

Elser went on to explain how Kate and William’s absence was ‘hardly a good look’, given that Prince Harry makes headlines by revealing explosive claims about them.

“For much of this year, thanks to his best-selling memoir Spare, the California transplant has been busy making the royal family out to be emotionally stunted and myopically self-interested. For the Waleses, staying away from King Constantine’s farewell hardly does anything to counter that message,” Elser noted.

The royal expert then stated that Prince William staying back in the UK looked ‘lazy’ and that he and wife Kate ‘really missed a trick’.

“For the Waleses, a quick injection of some pomp and grandeur would have been just the picture-perfect ticket this week… Moreover, for the last six weeks… the Sussexes have dominated the narrative. That’s why, what the Prince and Princess of Wales need so badly right now… is the chance to change the channel, rhetoric-wise,” Elser also said in her lengthy piece.

“Them going to the King’s funeral would have given them the chance to wrest back, even briefly some control,” she then concluded.