Kate Middleton leaves Camilla fearful over ‘active role’ in King Charles coronation

Queen Consort Camilla is allegedly ‘determined’ to make daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’, a palace insider has claimed.



The insider told Radar about Camilla and the Princess of Wales rift as things took an even harsher turn after King Charles ascended to the throne in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The palace insider disclosed to the publication, per Ok Magazine, "Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare."

The source further claims the Queen Consort even asks Prince William’s sweetheart to curtsy for her to show she is superior.

Also, as Kate and William are taking an "active role" in King Charles coronation in May, Queen Consort Camilla is fuming at the idea.

The insider said, "Camilla fears Kate will steal her thunder."