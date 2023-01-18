Athiya Shetty's wedding preps begin: KL Rahul's home decorated with dangling lights

Athiya and KL Rahul to get married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala

KL Rahul's home gets his home decorated with dangling light ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty.

The paparazzi shared a video of Rahul’s home in Pali Hill Bandra being decorated with fancy hanging lights that gave a hint that the two families are all prepping up for the big fat wedding.



Some sources claim that this is Suniel Shetty’s home and the decorations are for another wedding. Meanwhile, the security guard is claiming that the decorations are for a wedding that is going to be held on the 13th floor while Suniel lives on the 9h floor of the building.



Reportedly, Athiya and Rahul will be getting married between January 21 and 23. The duo will be tying the knot at Suniel’s farmhouse located in Khandala which is also being decorated, reports. The two families are silent over the matter.

According to IndiaToday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul became friends in 2019 through a common friend. The two immediately became closer. Even though, Athiya made her relationship Instagram official by posting goofy pictures with Rahul, but the duo haven’t uttered a word regarding their relationship.