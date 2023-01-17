Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘object of fascination’ in the US: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle remain an object of fascination in the US, as per a royal expert who also thinks that they will have even more lucrative offers coming their way after the success of Spare.

Talking to Fox News, expert Christopher Andersen said that despite the controversy surrounding it, the appeal of Prince Harry’s Spare can’t be denied.

“Spare is unflinching in its depiction of William and Harry's relationship… At the same time, it's interesting to see how the British tabloids have really gone on the attack,” Andersen said.

He then added: “A lot of people may be sick of listening to Harry and Meghan whine, to be sure. But the notion that the Sussexes are somehow on the ropes is complete nonsense.”

“Regardless of what you think of them, they remain an enduring object of fascination in the U.S. and the U.K. — their ratings and book sales are undeniable proof of that.”

“The Sussexes remain quite popular on this side of the Atlantic. The lucrative offers will keep on coming, and so will the invitations. More than ever, Harry and Meghan sit atop America's celebrity heap,” Andersen further stated.

Prince Harry’s Spare released on January 10, and managed to move 1.4 million copies on the first day, setting a new record as the fastest selling non-fiction title ever.