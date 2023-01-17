Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Hollywood future at risk amid ‘Spare’ fallout?

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood future may not be the brightest following the release of Harry’s bombshell book Spare, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book released on January 10, days after being leaked online, and was declared the fastest-selling non-fiction title just a day later after moving some 1.4 million copies on the first day of release.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued a grim warning to Harry and Meghan while talking to Fox News.

As per Schofield: “I think Spare and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the Hollywood elite.”

“Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers? I highly doubt it. Did Courteney Cox expect to one day be called out for ‘magic mushroom chocolates’ in Spare?” Schofield questioned.

She went on to point out: “Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts? They are putting people in uncomfortable situations.”

“While having Tyler Perry and Oprah in your corner is a huge help, I think most individuals don't want to pick a side and would prefer to avoid the drama," the host of the To Di for Daily podcast concluded.