Expert analyzes impact of Kanye West's secret marriage on his kids

Kanye West secret marriage to Bianca Censori may have a negative impact on his kids whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with The Sun, parenting consultant Kirsty Ketley said secret marriages of parents can sometimes be damaging for the kids as it could lead them feeling "unimportant" and "replaced.”

The expert said that West's secret nuptials with Censori may also damage their self-esteem and they would develop some long-term commitment issues in their own relationships.

"Parents are children's first role models," Ketley said "So how they behave in and manage their relationships will influence how their children go on to form and manage relationships when they are older.

"Long-term, the kids may be unable to form stable relationships, which studies have found is the case when parents have multiple partners or marry several times.

"Kids are thought to be less likely to pursue marriage themselves and be more likely to have commitment issues,” the parenting consultant shared.

She continued: "While the kids may have accepted Kanye and Kim getting divorced, co-parenting has been somewhat of a strain at times, with Kim seemingly doing the majority of the care.”

Ketley went on to say that it is "entirely possible” that West’s kids “have never met Bianca or know anything about her at all."

"This could make the children feel like they don’t matter," Ketley shared.