Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Jeremy Clarkson to ‘be destroyed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently received an apology from Jeremy Clarkson for writing an article “in hurry” for spreading “hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories” against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Reacting to his apology, Nigel Farage told GB News: “To apologise in the way that he did was wrong. I mean you can say ‘look if what I wrote upset you, I’m sorry, but I wrote it because I believed it at the time or I was making a sort of analogy with Game of Thrones’.
“And you can say that from your toenails to the follicles on your head that you apologise with your whole being and soul but you can’t appease bullies.”
Farage then added: “They used the opportunity to accuse him of being a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, and a hate-monger. You begin to understand this is what cancel culture is actually all about.
“It isn’t about disagreeing, and asking for backtracks and apologies, it’s about the destruction of those with different views,” he added.
Karan Johar previously presented the Hindi versions of 'Baahubali' series
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA was recently analysed by a body language expert
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted arriving back at his house in in West Hollywood, California
Kim Kardashian wishes to meet Kanye West new bride Bianca Censori regarding her kids, source
Kendal Jenner has not responded to the criticism
Director Dexter Fletcher hinted at the possible release date of the movie at the Critics Choice Awards held on...