Princess Anne attends funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine II

Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, attended the funeral service of Greece´s last king, Constantine II on Monday.
Constantine II was laid to rest at the royal cemetery of Tatoi near Athens, after a private funeral service that drew dozens of European royals and a crowd of several hundreds.
The private service, officiated by Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Orthodox church of Greece, began shortly after noon with almost 200 guests attending.
Royals from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain flew in for the service.
The British Crown was represented by Princess Anne.
Constantine II was the cousin of British monarch King Charles III and godfather to heir to throne Prince William.
Earlier, there were reports Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the funeral.
Morocco accuses the journalist of offering to halt the book´s publication, originally due in early 2016
Sources revealed that Selena Gomez is very 'affectionate' with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Louis Vuitton collaborates with J-Hope for its Men’s Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris
BLACKPINK kicked off their 'Born Pink' world tour in October 2022
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020
Many bowed and kissed the coffin, which was covered with the Greek flag.