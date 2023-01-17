Amazon cuts ties with Jeremy Clarkson after Meghan Markle rant

Jeremy Clarkson's shows with Amazon have reportedly been axed, even after the former Top Gear presenter issued an apology to Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry over his 'horrible' article about the Duchess.



The streaming platform has reportedly parted way with Clarkson following his comments about the Duchess of Sussex. However, the streaming platform will go ahead with already-commissioned series of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm, but reportedly have no plans to work with the controversial star after 2024.

It's revealed after the former Top Gear presenter emailed Meghan and Harry on to apologise, after his hate-filled rant Harry's wife last month.

Clarkson says his bosses at ITV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and and Amazon, who make the Farm Show and the Grand Tour, were "incandescent" after his decision to share his disturbing thoughts with the public last month.

The TV star wrote in The Sun last month how he hates the former Suits actress "on a cellular level" and wants her to be "paraded undressed through the streets".



In the wake of the column being published, many called for the TV presenter to be sacked from his ITV and Amazon gigs - something Clarkson addressed in his lengthy statement shared on social media.

