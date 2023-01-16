Pamela Anderson feels good to be alone for the first time: Here’s why

Pamela Anderson has recently opened up on living alone for the first time in her new memoir Love Pamela.



Prior to the release of her memoir and Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, Pamela stated, “Right now it's really good for me to be alone for the first time.”

“People are in and out of my life, or people come into my life, and I thought, the common denominator in all these relationships is me. So, I need to work on that,” said the 55-year-old in a new interview with CBS.

Pamela, who had a very tumultuous love life with her exes, hasn’t ruled out romance from her life.

When asked if she’s done falling in love, the Baywatch star replied, “Don’t know!”

Reflecting on her traumatic youth, Pamela revealed that she was being raised by an abusive father and had experienced sexual assault during her teens.

Pamela spoke up about her rock star husband whom she married in 1995 after knowing him for four days.

“Tommy and I fell in love. It felt like this really safe place,” she remarked.

Pamela continued, “He would arrive at the house on a horse covered in full knight gear on, [like a] knight in shining armour, and read a scroll to me. It was just so hyper-heightened. But it felt good. It felt like, 'Oh my gosh, this is what it's all about. This is true love.' It was so romantic; it was so over-the-top.’”

Nevertheless, Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998.

She noted, “No, it's not a foundation for sustainable love. I haven't done that yet. I haven't figured that part out yet!”

Eventually, Pamela mentioned that her sons were the one who kept her sanity through all the chaos in her life.

“I was a mother that saved me. You know, if I wasn't a mom, I don't think I would have survived,” she added.