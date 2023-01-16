Sarwat Gillani was elated to meet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar

Sarwat Gillani got a chance to Javed Akhtar and his daughter Zoya Akhtar. She was elated to see them as she truly respects art and artist.





Dressed up in white traditional floral frock, she is all smiles as she seems to have a conversation with Javed who is a famous Indian poet. His poetries are featured on Rekhta’s website. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are his children who have made their names through their art in B-town.

Taking to her Instagram, Sarwat shared pictures of a star-studded evening, she wrote, ‘Had the pleasure to meet the Master, Jawaid Akhtar Sahab and his brilliant filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar.’

Alongside Javed and Zoya, she posted pictures with Rao Ali Khan and Ali Zafar as well. Faraz Mannan was also present at the evening.