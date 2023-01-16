Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have proven themselves’ to be ‘nothing but liars’

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for their ‘lying habits’ and believes they’ve now ‘proved what was already evident’.



This accusation has been issued by Black Lives Matter organiser Imarn Ayton.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ms Ayton started by saying, “I will happily and humbly accept the defeat when it comes to them being called liars. They have proven themselves to be liars.”



While she does admit, “It does not negate the fact that Harry was bullied and harassed by the media. It does not negate the fact that his wife had to contend with racism.”

“It does not negate the fact he has the right to defend himself when he feels aggrieved.”

But when it comes to there being any evidence about it all, “we already know they have backpedaled” and so its clear that “the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”