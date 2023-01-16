Prince Harry doubted his ‘importance’ in royal family over ‘fewer bangers’ for breakfast

FileFootage

Princess Diana’s former butler recently claimed that Prince Harry felt less important when Prince William got more sausages for breakfast when they were children.



Paul Burrell, who served Diana for 10 years, said that the young prince would get confused and complain when his older brother got bigger breakfasts.

As per Paul, a nanny once told Harry that William needed 'filling up more' as he would be 'King one day'.

During his conversation with The Sun, Paul said there were signs of early conflict between the two brothers. “When I look back now, I think maybe I was glimpsing the dynamic at play,” he told the outlet.

“One time I saw the nanny give William three sausages at breakfast and Harry had two. And Harry would look at his plate and say, how come he gets three? And I only get two,” he added.

Paul added that Harry would 'fall quiet and suck it up' although Diana viewed both of her sons 'absolutely equal'. However, Harry found ‘it tough living up to the standard set by William'.