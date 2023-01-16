Prince Harry's memoir being sold on social media for as little as £5

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare', the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, has been listed by a man on Facebook Marketplace for £5.
The Duke of Sussex's autobiography, which hit bookstores on January 10, is being sold on social media for as little as £5 just days after its release.
'Spare' broke records with the sale of 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication. Penguin Random House, who published book, claims the figure is the largest ever first-day sales total for any non-fiction book.
However, it seems not everyone is keen on reading the new autobiography after a copy of Spare was spotted on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week with the buyer asking for a mere £5, Edinburgh Live reports.
The man from Edinburgh said on the Facebook Marketplace listing that the book was an 'Unwanted present, get in touch. Brand new.'
However, Spare is currently being sold for £14 on websites and in stores across the UK, including Amazon, Waterstones and WHSmith.
