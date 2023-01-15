Rashmika Mandanna reveals playing visually impaired girl was ‘painful’

Rashmika Mandanna sheds light on how she played a blind girl in Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Mission Majnu and in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed it was ‘painful’ to play a blind girl in the film.

Talking about how she pulled it off, she said, “As an actor, I have never done that. Again, this is a retro sort of film so I had to wear those costumes and at the same time, I had to take training for the visual aspect. I wondered how I would pull this off because it was so new for me.”

She further added, “I am this person who has to speak looking in the eye. I can’t look at anyone else while having a conversation. But in the whole film, I can’t look at Tariq. This is so hard to do, I thought. I don’t come from a background of studying acting. I have to live those moments to feel it. But this was a challenge.”

She also said, “I went through a couple of weeks of taxing workshops. I used to have such bad headaches towards the end of it. They would blindfold you and throw tennis balls at you so that you had to sense where it was coming. That was really painful and grueling.”