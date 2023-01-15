King Charles, Camilla make first public appearance together since Harry's memoir

King Charles III and his wife Camilla spent some quality time outside the Palace as they made their first public appearance together since the release of Prince Harry's book, titled 'Spare'.



Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles were all smiles as they arrived at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday church service.

Prince William's parents appeared shunning Harry's bombshells as they were in high spirit. It is the first time the two have been seen out together since the Duke's memoir hit the bookstores last week.

Camilla was looking gorgeous on the passenger seat, with Charles sitting behind the steering wheel. Paparazzi did not miss the opportunity to capture the delightful moments of the couple, showing up their genuine smile.

In some of the pictures, Camilla appears shunning the Duke's claims and beaming from ear to ear, seemingly teasing her stepson Harry, who did not want his father Charles to marry Camilla.