Pete Davidson secretly meetup rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders for night out

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted having a secret date night on a side street in New York.

On Friday, January 13, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were snapped together on a side street in the Big Apple on either side of a luxury black SUV.

As per Daily Mail, the 29-year-old comic and 26-year-old actress decided to go low-key in their meet up.



Chase bundled up in a warm black jacket and draped a black and white scarf with a fringed hem around her neck. She also wore dark pants with a two-toned animal-like pattern and black boots.

The Detroit born actress, who formerly dated Charles Melton, had a dark bag hung over her shoulder.

She was snapped in a full face of makeup while holding her phone in her hands as wind blew her locks over her face, cited from Daily Mail.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have rumoured to be in a relationship, though they have denied being more than just friends.

They also hung out in the New York Rangers hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, back in December 2022.





