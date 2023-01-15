Khloe Kardashian extends support to ex Tristan Thompson at his mum's funeral

Tristan Thompson received support from Khloe Kardashian at mother’s funeral on Saturday in Toronto.

Tristan and Khloe rushed to Canada on a private plane when the basketball player’s mother Andrew suddenly passed away from a cardiac arrest on January 5.

The couple, who shares two children, parted ways in June 2021 but have maintained a friendly relationship since then.

As per Daily Mail, the NBA star was spotted wearing a black turtleneck under a plain black suit at the funeral held at Last Days Pentecostal Ministries.

An insider spilt the beans to People that Tristan’s ex Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were among his friends who shared their condolences.

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” the source shared. “He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

