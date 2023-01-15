King Charles ‘distraught’ over Prince Harry ‘crossing the line’ with Camilla

file footage

King Charles reportedly feels angry and distraught over Prince Harry’s recent attacks on Queen Consort Camilla in his book Spare, with a royal source also revealing that the monarch feels his son ‘crossed a line’.



The Duke of Sussex levelled many incendiary claims against senior royals in his book, including branding Camilla dangerous, and while the Royal Family is choosing to maintain silence, royal insiders have revealed how they feel.

Talking to US Weekly, a royal source said: “King Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation.”

“That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start,” the insider continued.

They also added: “He has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize.”

It is pertinent to note that in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William actively tried to get King Charles to not marry Camilla in 2005, years after the death of their mother and his first wife, Princess Diana.