Meghan Markle running from traumatized narrative for Archie, Lilibet: ‘Its royal roots’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly fearful of letting the traumatized narrative follow Archie and Lilibet around.



These claims have been brought to light by Abdullah Boulad, behavioural expert and CEO of luxury rehabilitation centre THE BALANCE.

Boulad made these admissions in an interview with Express UK and explained how “Meghan will always be a part of the traumatised dynamic and in the public eye.”



“[However] she has the possibility to become more self-determined with time and give Archie and Lili a more 'normal' life," he added before concluding.



This claim comes just after Prince Harry spoke out about his desire for reconciliation with the royals.



