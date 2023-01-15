Prince Harry thinks Charles, William would ‘never’ forgive him over ‘Spare’

Prince Harry thinks King Charles and Prince William would never forgive him over his memoir Spare

Prince Harry, in a recent interview, revealed that he thinks his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, would never forgive him over his memoir Spare.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph days after the release of the bombshell memoir, Prince Harry revealed that he had to cut out a lot of incendiary content from the book out of the fear that his family may cut him out.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that he ‘continued to add things that have happened him and his father and brother that he doesn’t want the world to know’, and further said: “I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

In the same interview, Prince Harry also said that his explosive book is ‘not about trying to collapse the monarchy’ but to ‘save them from themselves.’

Prince Harry Spare was officially released on January 10, 2023, after being leaked online days earlier.