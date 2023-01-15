Royal family to start peace talks with Prince Harry: report

A peace meeting, which will include the King, Prince William and Prince Harry, could be planned to go ahead in the coming months, the Times reported.

According to the publication, a royal source believes a reconciliation meeting between the couple and the Royal Family will happen in the coming months and needs to take place before the coronation in May.

The report comes after Prince Harry called for a reconciliation with his family.

Citing sources, Daily Express reported that peace talks may be on the cards.

Harry discussed his rocky relationships and made some damning accusations in his new book Spare.

In his recent interviews Harry publicaly said he wants his family back. The Times reported that there may be a time when peace talks could settle the water. It is hoped this would be in time for the King's coronation on May 6.