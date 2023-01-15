‘To avid a circus’ Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility’ from Prince William, King Charles

File Footage

Royal sources warn Prince Harry will need ‘flexibility from all sides in order to make peace from Prince William and King Charles.



This warning has been issued by inside sources close to The Times.

Per the insider, “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong’... It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”



The insider also laid the ground work for one such conversation and added how Prince Harry will ‘assuredly need “some of his people” whom he trusts in the room, so he doesn’t feel like he’s being ambushed.

According to the Daily Mail, even a second source chimed in over the entire situation, and added, “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”