Harry makes a fortune with sales from his book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couple could ultimately receive well in excess of £100million in global royalties for Harry’s memoir, according to the British media.

Quoting sources, Daily Express reported that the book's instant, phenomenal success has taken everyone by surprise.

“Nobody expected sales figures like the ones we are seeing. Harry could easily overtake the combined book sales of the Obamas, the company’s current joint best-selling authors.'

The report said Meghan could also release her own book in the near future.

It said the heat is on to get 'Meghan’s version of events – both with the Royal Family and her own family members in America – out there in print as soon as possible, ideally early next year to pick-up sales when demand for Spare slows down.”

Harry's book came just days after the couple appeared in a hit Netflix documentary.