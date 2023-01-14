Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett reunited in the first pictures of 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett walk hand-in-hand in the first-look pictures of their upcoming romantic film, And Just Like That.



On Friday, January 13, the official Instagram account of And Just Like That shared a couple of pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street on set in New York City.

According to People, the pictures, taken during the shooting process, were captioned in the post, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

Parker, 57, responded in the comments section, "Shhhh. X, SJ."



The new set of pictures comes less than four months after Parker confirmed that Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.







