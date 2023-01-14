Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett reunited in the first pictures of 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett walk hand-in-hand in the first-look pictures of their upcoming romantic film, And Just Like That.
On Friday, January 13, the official Instagram account of And Just Like That shared a couple of pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street on set in New York City.
According to People, the pictures, taken during the shooting process, were captioned in the post, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."
Parker, 57, responded in the comments section, "Shhhh. X, SJ."
The new set of pictures comes less than four months after Parker confirmed that Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.
James Blunt discussed his past fashion disaster
Viola Davis said, the Recording Academy 'could throw me a bone'
Nick Jonas also confirmed that the Jonas Brothers will be touring later this year
Georgia Taylor is growing close' to former co-star Charlie De Melo
Kanye West officially settled his divorce settlement with ex-wife Kim Kardashian back in November
Jeremy Renner captioned the post, 'I wish you all a special night'