Carey Mulligan expecting third child with Husband Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons frontman husband, Marcus Mumford are expecting their third child.

On Saturday, January 14, Carey Mulligan's representative confirmed to People that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 37 year old actress and her Mumford & Sons frontman beau, 35, are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.



The Great Gatsby star was spotted on Friday, January 13 night at the AFI Awards, where her film She Said was honored as one of the year's best.

The couple got engaged in August 2011, and then got married on a farm in Somerset, England. Famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth were among the 200 guests in attendance.

