Mira Kapoor drops 'real bts' with hubby Shahid Kapoor: Photo

Recently, Mira, 27, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of 'real bts' from the trailer launch event of Shahid's new movie Farzi.

In the candid clip, Jab We Met actor can be seen watching the trailer with wife Mira from a green room.

Sharing the photo, Mira captioned it. "Currently watching Mr K, beside Mr K #realbts."

She also took to his Instagram stories and shared Farzi's trailer and wrote, "Wohooooo cannot wait!!!!."

Farzi, which is slated to release on February 10, is going to be eight episodes based crime-thriller drama directed by Raj and DK and written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

The story is set to revolve around a street artist who is focused on conning the system that favors the rich.

Farzi also stars Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Amol Palekar in vital roles, reports IndiaToday.