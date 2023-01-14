Brooklyn Beckham jokingly calls Nicola Peltz pal Selena Gomez his ‘second wife’

Amid growing closeness of David and Victoria Beckham’s son with Gomez, an insider spilt to Heat Magazine that the aspiring chef cannot believe he gets to holiday with the Calm Down singer.

After the couple allegedly moved in with Gomez in her Encino estate before ringing in New Year with her, the source said Brooklyn has no issue with the actor-singer accompanying them on holidays.

“Brooklyn doesn’t think there’s anything weird in going away with Nicola and Selena, as there were other people there,” the insider said.

“Nicola always told him, ‘Marry me, marry my friends and family’, and he’s done exactly that. He is in awe of Nicola, and part of him can’t believe that he gets to holiday with Selena.

“He and Selena have become close, and Brooklyn jokes she’s become his second wife – wherever Nicola is, Selena is there as well,” the source added.

“But he doesn’t care, he’ll just go with the flow. None of Brooklyn’s friends from his single life would be invited on trips like this – it’s all about Nicola, her friends, family, and what she wants.”