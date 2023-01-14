 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry’s written a ‘tight three-act drama’: ‘Such a wayward youth!’

Prince Harry has been put on blast for creating a memoir that is more akin to a tight three-act drama’

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been ridiculed for naming Spare a ‘memoir’ when it is nothing more than a “tight three-act drama, consisting of his occasionally wayward youth.”

This claim has been made by writer Rebecca Mead in her piece about Prince Harry’s memoir.

The admissions have been brought to light in Mead's piece for The New Yorker.

She believes “Moehringer has fashioned the Duke of Sussex’s life story into a tight three-act drama, consisting of his occasionally wayward youth.”

It begins by mentioning “His decade of military service, which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan; and his relationship with Meghan.”

According to the writer, “Throughout, there are numerous bombshells, which—thanks to the o’er hasty publication of the book’s Spanish edition—did not so much melt into air as materialize into clickbait.”