Prince Harry’s memoir ‘a sad read about a man who is hurt and damaged’

Prince Harry’s memoir has just been ridiculed for being nothing more than a “sad read about a man who is hurt and damaged.”



These claims have been brought to light by writer Louis Staples in his piece for CNN.

It backs the decision to release Spare and also goes on to say, “Unsurprisingly, these headlines don’t capture the whole story.”



“Spare is a sad read about a man who is clearly hurt and damaged. A man who, by accident of birth and through tragedy, has never had complete control over his own life.”

“The memoir’s central narrative is that, despite being born into immense privilege, Prince Harry is a victim too. From a young age, he remembers knowing that he existed just in case anything happened to William.”