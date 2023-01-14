Michael Jackson's estate pays rich tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Michael Jackson's estate has sent condolences on the death of the pop star's former wife, Lisa Marie Presley sudden death.
According to NME, John Branca and John McClain of Michael Jackson's estate said, "We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael's former wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed, as apparent in the official video for 'You Are Not Alone,' and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern and care during their times together.
"Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa's family.
Our hearts are with Lisa Marie's children, Riley, Harper, and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time."
Jackson and Presley tied the knot in 1994, which lasted 18 months.
Presley suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after passing away hours in a hospital.
