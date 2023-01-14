Prince Harry using ‘Spare’ as a ‘mousetrap’ for King Charles, Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly using Spare to “catch the conscience of the King, and the King after him.”



This claim has been made by writer Rebecca Mead in her piece about Prince Harry’s memoir.

The piece in question has been written for The New Yorker and points towards ‘score-settling’ and even bits of ‘record-straightening’ in the memoir.

The writer wrote, “There is a certain amount of score-settling and record-straightening, which, though obviously important to the author, can be wearying to a reader, who may feel that if she has to read another word about those accursed bridesmaids’ dresses—of who said what to whom, and who caused whom to cry—she just might burst into tears herself.

The writer also added, “Spare is, you might say, Prince Harry’s “Mousetrap”—a literary device intended to catch the conscience of the King, and the King after him.”

“If so, the ruse seems about as likely to end well for Harry as Hamlet’s play-within-a-play efforts did for him. Moehringer, at least, knows this, even if Harry may hope that his own royal plot will swerve unexpectedly from implacable tragedy to restitutive melodrama.”