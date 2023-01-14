Prince Harry says 'breaking point' in UK was to see Meghan Markle cry

Prince Harry says he lost his calm after watching Meghan Markle cry in UK.
The Duke of Sussex tells Daily Telegraph how he walked into Archie's nursery to see beloved wife Meghan crying alone with their son.
He said: "I was coming back to Frogmore after Archie was born, and I would walk into the nursery and there she [Meghan] was in floods of tears, tears dripping on Archie while she was breast-feeding him.
"And she is someone who doesn’t read the stories," Harry notes.
"She would be dead if she was reading the stories," the Duke adds.
