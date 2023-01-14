Prince Harry insists he is not trying to 'collapse' the monarchy with 'Spare'

Prince Harry wants to protect the Royal Family with book 'Sapre.'
The Duke of Sussex in a recent interview with Telegraph says that his memoir aims to help his blood relatives, not destroy them.
He begins: "This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that.
"I feel like this is my life’s mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out.
"Because it took my mum, it took Caroline Flack, who was my girlfriend, and it nearly took my wife. And if that isn’t a good enough reason to use the pain and turn it into purpose, I don’t know what it is," he notes.
Prince Harry, in his explosive memoir Spare, has claimed that Prince William mocked his panic attacks
King Charles suffered throughout his childhood because of parental neglect
Prince Harry talks about his reunions with elder brother Prince William
Dorothy Tristan passed away on Sunday
Myleene Klass put on an edgy display
Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan