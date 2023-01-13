Tár star Cate Blanchett reacts to criticism that her movie is ‘anti-woman’

Cate Blanchett has recently broken her silence after leading female conductor Marin Alsop slammed Tár calling it “anti-woman”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Cate replied, “I have the utmost respect for Marin Alsop. She’s a trailblazer of a musician and a conductor. And it’s a very provocative film and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people.”
The actress continued, “What [director Todd Field] and I wanted to do was to create a really lively conversation. So, there’s no right or wrong responses to works of art.”
She pointed out, “It’s not a film about conducting, and I think that the circumstances of the character are entirely fictitious.”
“I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists and musicians of all stripes. It’s a very non-literal film,” commented the 53-year-old.
Talking about Marin, the actress stated, “She’s entitled to her opinion, absolutely. But it’s a meditation on power and power is genderless.”
“It is a meditation on power and the corrupting nature of power and I think that that doesn’t necessarily happen only in cultural circles,” she added
It is pertinent to mention that the actress won a Golden Globe award this week for her role as Lydia Tár in the movie.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff sated for 3 years from 2019 to 2022
Vivek Agnihotri clarifies the usage of term 'contender'
Robbie Bachman's cause and date of death is not revealed
Margot Robbie steals the spotlight in her bold red look at 'Babylon' premiere
Bryan Cranston shares his story of getting 'starstruck' by Anthony Hopkins
Sylvester Stallone enjoyed a relaxed day running errands with his family