Tár star Cate Blanchett reacts to criticism that her movie is ‘anti-woman’

Cate Blanchett has recently broken her silence after leading female conductor Marin Alsop slammed Tár calling it “anti-woman”.



Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Cate replied, “I have the utmost respect for Marin Alsop. She’s a trailblazer of a musician and a conductor. And it’s a very provocative film and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people.”

The actress continued, “What [director Todd Field] and I wanted to do was to create a really lively conversation. So, there’s no right or wrong responses to works of art.”

She pointed out, “It’s not a film about conducting, and I think that the circumstances of the character are entirely fictitious.”

“I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists and musicians of all stripes. It’s a very non-literal film,” commented the 53-year-old.

Talking about Marin, the actress stated, “She’s entitled to her opinion, absolutely. But it’s a meditation on power and power is genderless.”

“It is a meditation on power and the corrupting nature of power and I think that that doesn’t necessarily happen only in cultural circles,” she added

It is pertinent to mention that the actress won a Golden Globe award this week for her role as Lydia Tár in the movie.