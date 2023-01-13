Leonardo DiCaprio was reluctant to do 'Titanic' thinking that it was too easy

In a recent interview, James Cameron discussed working with Leonardo DiCaprio on his cult classic film Titanic and claimed that he had to persuade Leonardo to accept his role because he was hesitant to do so because he believed the character was too simple, according to Fox News.



James revealed that he had to convince Leonardo for three to four weeks to take up his role in Titanic because he didn't realize how difficult that role was until he took it.

James said, "Leonardo came in, he auditioned with Kate [Winslet], he was spectacular, and then I wound up having to convince the studio to cast him and him to be in the movie."

He further added, "He didn’t accept the role until he realized how difficult it was. He thought it was too easy. ‘Leading man, I don’t want to do that. I want to do a guy with a drug addiction problem, or whatever.’ He wanted more of a problem, because he saw that as actable."

Titanic was released in 1997 and it starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.