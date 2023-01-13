Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ for ‘constantly rambling’ about cheap furniture

File Footage

Prince Harry is being put on blast for his ‘constant ramblings’ about IKEA furniture, and “apartments dripped with luxury” while other people “can’t afford to turn on a radiator.”



This claim has been brought to light by journalist and royal commentator Jennie Bond.

Bond started by saying, “I am, quite frankly, beyond caring about who made who cry, whether they hugged or not or if there was a spat between Meghan and Catherine over a tube of lipgloss.”

“I don’t care that Harry and Meghan found it galling to have to shop at IKEA while the Cambridges’ apartment dripped with luxury.”

“Most of us are busy worrying about whether we can afford to turn on a radiator or how we are going to get to work. To carry a lifelong chip on your shoulder because you were born the second child is, quite frankly, ludicrous.”