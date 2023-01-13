Prince Harry’s relentless cruelty to Prince William ‘is monstrous’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being put on blast for becoming a ‘monster of casual cruelty’.



This allegation has been shared by royal author Jan Moir, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, the writer admitted, “Let us spare a thought for Prince William.”

Moir also said, “Where does all this leave him? Imagine his position. For most of your life you have loved and looked out for your little brother, only to discover via the pages of the fastest-selling memoir in history — 1.43 million copies in all formats in U.S., Canada and Britain on day one — that he resented you all along. Deeply.”

“Everything, from your bigger bedroom and your more exalted position in the family hierarchy, to your physical resemblance to Mummy, which he envy, envy, envies. Then he exults when this resemblance disappears with age, replaced by 'your alarming baldness, more advanced than mine'.”

“So casually cruel, in the name of being honest, as the song goes.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “ if you have to vitiate someone else's happiness to augment your own, to prove to yourself that you are not the second-rate sibling after all, then you are a monster.”