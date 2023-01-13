Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post since Harry’s memoir release

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their first social media post since the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.



The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared their adorable photos from their official visit to Liverpool, where the couple visited new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Kate and William tweeted, “Wonderful to be in Liverpool to thank NHS staff for their hard work and dedication #ThankYouNHS.”

They further said, “Seeing first-hand how the new, state-of-the-art hospital @LivHospitals is improving patient experience, safety and enhancing recovery for inpatients.”

This was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first social media post since Harry claims his older brother attacked him during an argument about his wife Meghan.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog´s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry refers to William as "my beloved brother, my arch-nemesis".

Prince Harry’s memoir was released on Tuesday, January 10.