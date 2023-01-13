Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in all-white ensemble for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ promotions

Jennifer Lopez looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white outfit while promoting her latest film - a romantic comedy titled Shotgun Wedding.
Taking to her social media account, the Marry Me starlet, 53, treated her 231 million followers with her latest style statement.
Lopez sported an oversized white pantsuit from the Spring/Summer 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The outfit featured a white blazer and matching high-waisted pants with an oversized linen shirt underneath.
The Hustlers diva paired the look with a metallic gold belt and a pair of chunky gold heels to match. She accessorized her look with layers of gold necklaces in different lengths, a pair of dangling earrings, and various statement rings.
Lopez dropped the pictures with caption, “It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding,” followed by a white heart icon.
Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer Shotgun Wedding will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 27.
