Shah Rukh Khan reveals the scene his son AbRam liked the most from 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his son AbRam Khan's personal favourite scene from Pathaan.

Recently, Shah Rukh did a #AskSRK session of his twitter handle where the fans asked him random questions to which he replied in the wittiest way possible. One of the fans asked Khan to shares his family’s reaction on Pathaan’s action-packed trailer.

The Ra One actor, while sharing the reaction, revealed his youngest son’s favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most. He thinks I might go into another realm!!!”

Apart from AbRam Khan, SRK and Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

During the #AskSRK session, he was also asked to share his working experience with director Siddharth Anand. “He is really a treat to work with. Too much fun."

With Pathaan, King Khan’s makes his comeback to the silver screen after four years. He last did Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The action-thriller film, directed by Siddharth, also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in the vital roles.

Pathaan is due in theatres on January 25, reports IndiaToday.