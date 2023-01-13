Kate Middleton told 'not to worry' as she will 'charm' despite Harry allegations

Kate Middleton is kind and gentle like mother-in-law Princess Diana, says expert

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine says the Princess of Wales could never be shunned by Prince Harry's attacks in memoir 'Spare.'

The royal biographer told the Mirror: "Diana once explained to me that she used to feel nervous about engagements if negative stories had been written in the press that day.



"She imagined people would judge her by what they had read rather than how she presented herself in real life. She need not have worried as she charmed everyone anyway regardless of what had been said about her.

She added: "The current Princess of Wales is the same. Whatever Prince Harry wrote that made her sound petty and difficult, will be ignored the moment people see her in the flesh. She has the same magic as her late mother-in-law. The flashing smile, the ability to chat to anyone and her empathy with children.

"The King has also adopted a very warm and friendly demeanour since the Queen died. He shakes hands, chats smiles and always has a little joke to share," she noted.