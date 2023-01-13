'Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained Charles' girlfriend'

A royal expert has taken a dig at Prince Harry for insulting his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla.



Journalist and author A.N. Wilson, in an interview on Times Radio, claims The Duke is taking revenge from the royal family for heir alleged mistreatment to his late mother Princess Diana.

Harry's recent moves and claims, according to the expert, suggest he hates his stepmother the most.

The author claimed the Meghan Markle's husband Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the villain of the book is Camilla."

He added: "All the anecdotal evidence was that she was perfectly happy to have remained Charles' girlfriend."

Wilson believes Harry "can't conceal his loathing of Camilla. And he puts lots of things which I am 95 percent certain are untrue, namely that Camilla was always campaigning to become the Queen of England."