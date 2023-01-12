Suniel Shetty opens up about ‘quitting’ films

Suniel Shetty reveals why he doesn't do films anymore

Suniel Shetty has opened up about why he stopped doing films. He said audience isn’t willing to ‘pay for trash.’

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that his kids, Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty keep asking him that he has stopped doing films. He said, “It’s been a long time. I did one off Darbar and Kannada film and Pailwaan and one of those films but that was more to test waters, to understand and see do I remember the craft even now? Have I forgotten it? Do I have an audience? Of course everywhere I go there’s tremendous amount of love that I get. It’s unbelievable.”

He further added, "Even my kids say ‘Baba it’s unbelievable why did you get out?’ I said I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience but they weren’t willing to pay for trash that I was giving them. And you realize that it’s only when you give churn out trash that the audience says I don’t want to pay for it.”

He was recently seen in a web show called Dharavi Bank. He was also seen in A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He will also join Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri, however Akshay Kumar has refused to be a part of it.