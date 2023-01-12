Kate Middleton, William witnessed Prince Harry’s first-ever panic attack

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William were reportedly eye-witnesses to Prince Harry’s first ever panic attack, the Duke of Sussex revealed in his book Spare.
The Duke of Sussex shared that he struggled with ‘agoraphobia’, a fear of open and crowded places, and had his first-ever panic attack on the way to a polo game in Gloucestershire with William and Kate.
In his book, Prince Harry shared: “He (Prince William) had been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate.”
“We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rear-view. He saw me sweating, red-faced.”
Harry then shared how William asked him if he was alright, further adding: “No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try and catch my breath.”
This comes amid a myriad of other claims from Prince Harry in his book, including one where he accused Prince William of physically assaulting him in 2019 during an argument over Meghan Markle.
