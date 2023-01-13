Prince William, Kate Middleton skip questions about Harry's book 'Spare': 'Are you hurt?'

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who made their first public appearance Thursday since the release of Prince Harry's memoir, dodged questions about prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'.



The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Liverpool, England, but did not issue a public comment on Harry's memoir, in which he details an ongoing rift with William, including claiming that William physically attacked him in a 2019 confrontation.



As William and Kate arrived at a local hospital, a reporter shouted to William, "Are you hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?"

Neither William nor Kate acknowledged the reporter's question as they stopped for a brief chat with others before entering the hospital.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales wave as they visit the Royal Liverpool University hospital in Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 12, 2023.

Earlier in the day, Harry and William's father, King Charles III, also made his first public appearance since the release of "Spare," visiting a community support center in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Charles also did not publicly comment on his son's memoir, maintaining the royal family's silence on its contents.